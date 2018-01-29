FBI deputy director leaving post ahead of planned retirement - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

FBI deputy director leaving post ahead of planned retirement

Posted: Updated:
Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe pauses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe pauses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump's criticism who led the bureau for months last year following the firing of James Comey, is leaving his position Monday ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring, people familiar with the decision said Monday.

McCabe had been widely expected to retire upon his eligibility date, but his departure from the FBI's No. 2 slot is effective Monday, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal personnel move. One of the people said he was going on "terminal leave."

McCabe has been repeatedly attacked by Trump since the fall of 2016, when it was revealed that his wife had accepted campaign contributions from the political action committee of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a close Clinton ally, during a failed state Senate run.

McCabe became deputy director in 2016 following earlier jobs running the FBI's Washington field office and serving as head of its national security branch.

