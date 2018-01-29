Brady cuts off radio interview over remark about daughter - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brady cuts off radio interview over remark about daughter

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl 38 in Houston. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl 38 in Houston.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he's reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance after a host at the station called his daughter "an annoying little pissant."

Brady cut short an appearance on Monday morning and said, "I'll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again."

WEEI host Alex Reimer made the remarks about Brady's 5-year-old daughter after watching the first episode of a Brady documentary called "Tom vs. Time" that is airing on Facebook. Reimer's show aired Thursday, four days before Brady's weekly morning radio segment with different hosts.

Brady says, "It's very disappointing when you hear that certainly with my daughter or any child. They certainly don't deserve that."

The station says Reimer has been suspended indefinitely.

The Patriots and the station recently announced an extension of their agreement, which involves weekly calls from Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The five-time Super Bowl champions will play for their sixth ring against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

