Three cars catch on fire in front of Encanto home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Three vehicles were set ablaze Monday morning in the driveway of a home in Encanto, triggering a probe by arson investigators.



The flames were reported just after 5:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of Tooley Street, between Winnett and Oriole streets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



"Upon arrival, two vehicles were on fire in the driveway and were quickly extinguished," Metro Arson Strike Team Sgt. Rick Pechin said. "A third vehicle in the driveway sustained minor damage to its car cover."



MAST investigators determined the fires were intentionally set and caused more than $20,000 worth of damage, Pechin said.



A resident of the home used a hose to battle the flames before authorities arrived, while the first police officers on scene wielded a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived and knocked down the flames.



There was no fire damage to the home.