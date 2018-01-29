This day in history: School shooting in San Diego

(School photo: AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, Inset: AP Photo/File)

SAN DIEGO (KFM-BFM) — School shootings may seem like modern-day occurences, but 39 years ago on Monday, a teenage girl opened fire on a San Diego elementary school across the street from where she lived.

On January 29, 1979, the principal and custodian at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in the San Carlos area were fatally shot by 16-year-old Brenda Spencer.

Eight children and a police officer were also injured during the shooting.

A reporter was able to speak with Spencer before her arrest and inquired why she shot up the school. He said her response was "I don't like Mondays. This livens up the day." This quote inspired Bob Geldof to write the song "I Don't Like Mondays" which was made famous by the Boomtown Rats.

Spencer was tried as an adult for her crimes and plead guilty to two counts of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. She was given an indefinite sentence, but remains in prison as of 2018.

Spencer has been denied parole at four parole board hearings, most recently in 2009. She will be elible again next year.