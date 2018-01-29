Fitness devices can provide locations of soldiers

Music's biggest names took the stage for the Grammys. And while there were some incredible performances, what many people like to talk about are the fashion hits and misses.
Three lanes were blocked on northbound Interstate 805 near Bonita Road in Chula Vista Monday morning, where a big rig caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An Imperial Beach city official who loved to surf was honored Monday by his fellow surfers A memorial paddle out was held in the morning in Imperial Beach for Doug Bradley.
A motorist drove the wrong way on three local freeways Monday, taking a perilous 15-minute trek from Spring Valley to Barrio Logan before getting into a minor-injury collision near Naval Base San Diego.
A preliminary hearing was held Monday for a man accused of opening fire on an off-duty sheriff's deputy in the Gaslamp.
A judge Monday rescheduled a preliminary hearing to April 9 for ex-Poway Unified School District Superintendent John Collins on charges of misappropriating more than $345,000 in public funds, including putting in for vacation time already used.
School shootings may seem like modern-day occurences, but 39 years ago on Monday, a teenage girl opened fire on a San Diego elementary school across the street from where she lived.
Gusty Santa Ana winds will buffet East County mountain peaks again Monday amid red flag and high wind warnings from the National Weather Service.