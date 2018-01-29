Wrong-way driver causes crash on I-5 in National City

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist drove the wrong way on three local freeways Monday, taking a perilous 15-minute trek from Spring Valley to Barrio Logan before getting into a minor-injury collision near Naval Base San Diego.



Authorities received the first report of the errant vehicle shortly after 11 a.m., as it was heading to the south on northbound state Route 125 near Jamacha Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Reaching SR-54, the motorist, whose name was not immediately available, began traveling to the west on the eastbound side of the freeway, CHP public-affairs Officer Tommy Doerr said.



After passing through Bay Terraces, Bonita and National City, the driver proceeded to enter Interstate 5, heading north in the southbound lanes and center divider, Doerr said.



Near the I-5/SR-15 interchange, the wrong-way motorist slowed down and tried to pull a U-turn, instead crashing the sedan into an oncoming SUV.



It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the wreck, Doerr said.



The collision left two lanes of I-5 and a connector to northbound SR- 15 blocked for about a half-hour, the officer said.