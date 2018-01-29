2018 Golden Mike Awards: News 8 wins for best 60-minute newscast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Congratulations are in order for our team here at News 8 for taking top honors at the 68th annual Golden Mike Awards on Saturday.

News 8 brought home the award for Best 60-minute newscast for our coverage of the water main break and massive sink hole in Mission Valley back in September.

The Golden Mikes are presented each year by the Radio Television News Association of Southern California.

@News8 just won a Golden Mike for best newscast. Had to brag!!! pic.twitter.com/JQSRDvTh2x — Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) January 28, 2018

See below for other television and radio stations honored at Saturday's awards dinner:



Los Angeles' KNBC was named Best 30-Minute Newscast and Best Daytime Newscast.

In radio categories, KNX in Los Angeles won the Golden Mike for Best Radio Newscast 15 Minutes or Longer for Div. A stations (staffs over 5), while KFI won for Best Newscast Less Than 15 Minutes.



KABC-AM in Los Angeles won the award for Best Newscast Less Than 15 Minutes among small-staffed stations.



KMIR in Palm Springs won for Best 30 Minute Newscast, while KGET in Bakersfield won the Golden Mike for Best 60-Minute Newscast for Division B stations (news staffs under 50).



Additionally, NBC4 reporter/anchor Chuck Henry, KTTV Anchor Christine Devine, KCBS/KCAL Reporter Dave Lopez received Lifetime Achievement Awards.



The RTNA presented its 2018 Freedom of Information Award to Dr. Bill Patzert of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.



Patzert -- who retired this month -- is an oceanographer and one of the world's leading experts on El Ninos and La Ninas.



The Golden Mike Awards are presented each year by the RTNA, a nonprofit organization representing broadcast news professionals throughout Southern California.



RTNA coordinates TV pool coverage of major news events in the region, fights for freedom of information causes, and provides scholarships for the next generation of broadcast journalists.