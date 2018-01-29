2018 Golden Mike Awards: News 8 wins for best 60-minute newscast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Congratulations are in order for our team here at News 8 for taking top honors at the 68th annual Golden Mike Awards on Saturday.
News 8 brought home the award for Best 60-minute newscast for our coverage of the water main break and massive sink hole in Mission Valley back in September.
The Golden Mikes are presented each year by the Radio Television News Association of Southern California.
@News8 just won a Golden Mike for best newscast. Had to brag!!! pic.twitter.com/JQSRDvTh2x— Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) January 28, 2018
A big win for @cbs8!! Winner of Best Evening Newscast -60 Minutes Division A- Southern California. Beat KNBC and KTTV. @RTNASoCal @SDSU_JMS @DrSha #jms445 pic.twitter.com/gb9ffv8EFB— Louis Weiner (@NewsManLou) January 28, 2018
Winner, winner! Congrats to the entire team for last night’s big win at the #GoldenMikes.....best newscast! @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/KpvaRh6bPo— Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) January 29, 2018
See below for other television and radio stations honored at Saturday's awards dinner:
Los Angeles' KNBC was named Best 30-Minute Newscast and Best Daytime Newscast.
In radio categories, KNX in Los Angeles won the Golden Mike for Best Radio Newscast 15 Minutes or Longer for Div. A stations (staffs over 5), while KFI won for Best Newscast Less Than 15 Minutes.
KABC-AM in Los Angeles won the award for Best Newscast Less Than 15 Minutes among small-staffed stations.
KMIR in Palm Springs won for Best 30 Minute Newscast, while KGET in Bakersfield won the Golden Mike for Best 60-Minute Newscast for Division B stations (news staffs under 50).
Additionally, NBC4 reporter/anchor Chuck Henry, KTTV Anchor Christine Devine, KCBS/KCAL Reporter Dave Lopez received Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The RTNA presented its 2018 Freedom of Information Award to Dr. Bill Patzert of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Patzert -- who retired this month -- is an oceanographer and one of the world's leading experts on El Ninos and La Ninas.
The Golden Mike Awards are presented each year by the RTNA, a nonprofit organization representing broadcast news professionals throughout Southern California.
RTNA coordinates TV pool coverage of major news events in the region, fights for freedom of information causes, and provides scholarships for the next generation of broadcast journalists.
Music's biggest names took the stage for the Grammys. And while there were some incredible performances, what many people like to talk about are the fashion hits and misses.
Three lanes were blocked on northbound Interstate 805 near Bonita Road in Chula Vista Monday morning, where a big rig caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An Imperial Beach city official who loved to surf was honored Monday by his fellow surfers A memorial paddle out was held in the morning in Imperial Beach for Doug Bradley.
A motorist drove the wrong way on three local freeways Monday, taking a perilous 15-minute trek from Spring Valley to Barrio Logan before getting into a minor-injury collision near Naval Base San Diego.
A preliminary hearing was held Monday for a man accused of opening fire on an off-duty sheriff's deputy in the Gaslamp.
A judge Monday rescheduled a preliminary hearing to April 9 for ex-Poway Unified School District Superintendent John Collins on charges of misappropriating more than $345,000 in public funds, including putting in for vacation time already used.
School shootings may seem like modern-day occurences, but 39 years ago on Monday, a teenage girl opened fire on a San Diego elementary school across the street from where she lived.
Gusty Santa Ana winds will buffet East County mountain peaks again Monday amid red flag and high wind warnings from the National Weather Service.