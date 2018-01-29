Man accused of opening fire on off-duty deputy appears in court - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man accused of opening fire on off-duty deputy appears in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A preliminary hearing was held Monday for a man accused of opening fire on an off-duty sheriff's deputy in the Gaslamp. 

Police say last August Ray Pitoau shot and wounded officer Jason Philpot during a confrontation.  

38-year-old Pitoau is accused of pulling a gun during the confrontation Aug. 7 and firing three shots - one that injured off-duty deputy Jason Philpot and a stray that wounded a passerby who was struck in the arm.  

Police say Philpot and a group of friends had just left a Petco Park concert when Pitoau confronted them and Philpot was shot while trying to take Pitoau's gun.

While Philpot and the bystander were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Pitoau allegedly fled to Mexico where he was discovered about a month later hiding out in the outskirts of Tijuana. 

Officer Philpot testified in Monday's hearing. 

