Rose McGowan Details Being Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in New Book

Anna Faris is supporting her Mom co-star, Allison Janney.
ET caught up with the 41-year-old actress at a celebration for the series' 100th episode in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she couldn't stop gushing over the I, Tonya star.
Faris said she will definitely be cheering on Janney at th...
Pink has teamed up with UNICEF for her latest musical project.
The 38-year-old singer, who is an ambassador for the United Nations program, dropped the official music video for "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" off her Beautiful Trauma album on Monday, and we think it's safe to say it's one of he...
For the first time in her new book, Brave, Rose McGowan opens up in shocking detail about the alleged incident that occurred between her and Harvey Weinstein.
Jennifer Hudson just landed a dream role!
At his annual pre-GRAMMYs party in New York City on Saturday, Clive Davis announced that the 36-year-old singer will be portraying Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures.
"She stops any and every show she's in," Davis sa...
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and here’s what we’re most excited about this week:
What even happened in the last Maze Runner movie, and why is The Death Cure -- the latest and final installment in the trilogy -- nearly two and a half hours long?