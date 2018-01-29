Paddle out memorial held for slain Imperial Beach officer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Paddle out memorial held for slain Imperial Beach officer

Chopper 8 was overhead as surfers paddled out for slain Imperial Beach official killed in Mexico:  

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An Imperial Beach city official who loved to surf was honored Monday by his fellow surfers 

A memorial paddle out was held in the morning in Imperial Beach for Doug Bradley. 

He was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Ixtapa, just one day shy of his 50th birthday. 

Mexican officials say a suspect is in custody. 

Bradley worked as the administrative services director for IB. 

Friends describe him as a happy international surfer who lived in Playas de Tijuana. 

