Pink Releases Music Video for 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' Featuring Daughter Willow

It may be a new year, but Kim Kardashian West hasn't let go of her savage social media remarks!
The 37-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday, clapping back at Lindsay Lohan, who weighed in on her controversial new 'do.
It all started when the mother of three posted a series of pictu...
Anna Faris is supporting her Mom co-star, Allison Janney.
ET caught up with the 41-year-old actress at a celebration for the series' 100th episode in Los Angeles over the weekend, where she couldn't stop gushing over the I, Tonya star.
Faris said she will definitely be cheering on Janney at th...
Pink has teamed up with UNICEF for her latest musical project.
The 38-year-old singer, who is an ambassador for the United Nations program, dropped the official music video for "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" off her Beautiful Trauma album on Monday, and we think it's safe to say it's one of he...
For the first time in her new book, Brave, Rose McGowan opens up in shocking detail about the alleged incident that occurred between her and Harvey Weinstein.
Jennifer Hudson just landed a dream role!
At his annual pre-GRAMMYs party in New York City on Saturday, Clive Davis announced that the 36-year-old singer will be portraying Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures.
"She stops any and every show she's in," Davis sa...