Landscape designer, DIY expert shares her love for DIY projects

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Native San Diegan Sara Bendrick is the host of the the DIY show "I Hate My Yard."   

Sara – who was born and raised in San Diego – is a landscape designer who has had a passion for art, nature and anything living since a young age.   

For her Monday appearance on Morning Extra, Sara picked a Valentine's Day-inspired project and showed viewers how to make a "love sign" from scrap wood. 

