Battle of the Chef Bands returns to the Belly Up on Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you like food and music - maybe at the same time - the Battle of the Chef Bands is for you.

The event will be held Tuesday at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach.

Chef Kevin Templeton, who also plays in the band Godhammered, stopped by Morning Extra to discuss this year's event along with Sam The Cooking Guy and Dining Out San Diego's Josh Kopelman who will be back as Masters of Ceremonies for this year's festivities.

Attendees will be treated to live music by restaurant industry insiders who also happen to be musicians along with samples of various food.

The event is held to benefit the domestic violence awareness efforts of the esteemed Center for Community Solutions.