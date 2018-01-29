Grammy Awards: Fashion high notes and off-key looks

NEWS 8 - Music's biggest names took the stage for the Grammys.



And while there were some incredible performances, what many people like to talk about are the fashion hits and misses.



Visiting Morning Extra to share her favorite trends and the looks that were "off-key" is local stylist and fashion blogger, Maria Von Losch.

Take a look at some of the stars who made TV Guide's Grammy Awards 2018: Worst Dressed List

Grammy - Heidi Klum

Grammy - Kelly Clarkson

Grammy - Elton John

For a full list of the worst dressed, click here.