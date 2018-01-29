Hillary Clinton, Cardi B & More Audition for "Fire & Fury"

On the hunt for a spoken word GRAMMY Award, James Corden invites Cardi B, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cher, Snoop Dogg and Hillary Clinton to audition to narrate Michael Wolff's best-selling account of President Donald Trump's White House, "Fire & Fury."

