Hillary Clinton, Cardi B & More Audition for "Fire & Fury"

On the hunt for a spoken word GRAMMY Award, James Corden invites Cardi B, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cher, Snoop Dogg and Hillary Clinton to audition to narrate Michael Wolff's best-selling account of President Donald Trump's White House, "Fire & Fury."
Late Late Show music guest Royal Blood performs "I Only Lie When I Love You" for the Stage 56 audience.
After Michael Peña tells James about his first job as a horrible background actor, O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks about working as a hype man for his dad, Ice Cube, and not liking his odd name as a child.
From her lonely White House bedroom, Melania Trump sings about wanting to be where the people are and sounds a lot like Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
James asks Ed Helms about his near life-long love for Dolly Parton and how he actually relayed his feelings to her later in life.
James took advantage of the long weekend to find a new love thanks to the internet. Salt Bae and Young Joe Biden have been replaced with Kangaroo Bae after a photo of a kangaroo very casually blocking the entrance to an Australian public restroom went viral.
When James asks Gillian Anderson, also a parent to three children, about the difference between raising boys and girls, Gillian recalls one morning her son nearly sparked a coming-of-age discussion.
James asks "America's Next Top Model" creator and host Tyra Banks about evolving from the Smize to Next-Level Fierce (#NLF) and Tyra gives James and Matt Smith a demonstration.
A Tinder date gets off to an odd start when a large fish man shows up to meet a normal human female, but the two hit it off until one small miscue derails the early chemistry.