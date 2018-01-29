Water Bill Investigation: One of the most alarming bills

Former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana is sounding the alarm about the flu - claiming the outbreak is the worst in Southern California.
News 8 conducted another follow up to a Your Stories on Monday in an ongoing investigation into unexpected and dramatic increases to some water bills across San Diego.
A man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy and a bystander during a confrontation near Petco Park following a Metallica concert must stand trial on assault with a firearm charges and weapon possession counts, a judge ruled Monday.
A misguided motorist took a perilous trip from Spring Valley to Barrio Logan on the wrong sides of three freeways Monday, managing to avoid oncoming traffic for about 15 minutes before getting into a minor-injury collision near Naval Base San Diego.
Music's biggest names took the stage for the Grammys. And while there were some incredible performances, what many people like to talk about are the fashion hits and misses.
Three lanes were blocked on northbound Interstate 805 near Bonita Road in Chula Vista Monday morning, where a big rig caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An Imperial Beach city official who loved to surf was honored Monday by his fellow surfers A memorial paddle out was held in the morning in Imperial Beach for Doug Bradley.