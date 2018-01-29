Water Bill Investigation: One of the most alarming bills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – News 8 conducted another follow up to a Your Stories on Monday in an ongoing investigation into unexpected and dramatic increases to some water bills across San Diego.

Dozens of News 8 viewers emailed our newsroom with similar concerns since first airing a dramatic water bill increase story last week.

A Kensington woman, who asked News 8 not to identify her, saw her water bill spike to $6,000. Back in March of 2017, her regular water bill was $165.

“We are scared. We don’t know what to do. When I got it, I’m like oh my goodness look at this bill – Bill jiminy crickets, what is going on?”

The woman said she called the city’s Public Utilities Department. “They said, ‘no, you used that water.’ I started realizing, my goodness, they are going to really think I can use this much water. We are talking about enough water that could almost fill the canyon that I live on.”

Someone from the Public Utilities Company did come out to inspect her property. She claims the representative went everywhere on her property but did not find anything.

She even called a plumber to check for leaks in her house – nothing. A meter inspection also came back fine.

According to the woman, the city gave her numerous possibilities. Everything from an underground leak, to one of her neighbors tapping into her water.

Regardless, she was told she was on the hook for the bill, and her water has been shut off three times since March.

“When they would turn off the water, it could be for three days before they turned it on.”

On Friday, a spokesperson to the Public Utilities Department insisted there is nothing wrong with the meters.

On Monday, the city said it is investigating what happened to the Kensington woman.

“We don’t know what to do. We don’t know if all of a sudden our water is going to get turned off again,” she said.

The city maintains it is aware of the case, and said it has tried to work with the homeowner from May to October of last year, but that’s when the customer, according to the city, ceased contact with them.

If you're having issues with your water bill, News 8 would like to hear from you: email us yourstories@kfmb.com.

