Flu Alert: How bad is the flu? We crunch the numbers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana is sounding the alarm about the flu - claiming the outbreak is the worst in Southern California.

Saldana, who is running for a county supervisor seat this year, suggested San Diego County should declare a public health emergency.

The former state assembly member publicly criticized county leaders after the number of flu deaths in San Diego rose to 174.

Saldana compared those number to Los Angeles County which has only reported 96 flu related deaths, and Orange County which has only reported seven deaths.

But the number deaths are not exactly apples to apples. For example, Orange County does not account for flu related deaths in patients older than 64-years-old.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, 71 to 85-percent of deaths related to the flu occur in that age range.

Saldana did admit she was not aware the survey methods were different.

When asked if she still stands by her call for a public health emergency, Saldana said she “would need to go back” and check with the county.

Saldana does stand by the fact she believes San Diego County’s case is a significant one.

She said if she were still in state politics she would look at how counties could use similar survey methods that would allow the public to compare county to county.

When asked to speak with San Diego County, News 8 was told no comment.