Helix High Arrest: Community Forum held to discuss officer's actions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A community forum was held Monday night to discuss an officer’s actions after video of a Helix High School student’s arrest went viral last week.

The officer has since been reassigned to a different division and will not be working at other school.

The video shows a 17-year-old female student being body slammed by a La Mesa Police officer while handcuffed after she refused to leave campus for being suspended.

Monday night’s forum was heated has parents and the public sounded off on how the student was thrown to the ground by police – many of them demanding change in school and police policy.

“What happened two Friday’s ago was absolutely heartbreaking,” Helix Charter High principal Kevin Osborn said.

Last week, students took to the streets and marched to the police station, but instead, found locked doors.

It’s a decision the La Mesa Police chief regrets. “I should not have locked the doors and I should have talked to them and I apologized to the students,” said Chief Walt Vasquez.

Community members on Monday demanded change and better training for officers and school officials.

“The officer’s use of force not only jeopardize the health of that student, but I believe it makes out community less safe,” said Paul Reams, a teacher.

Shari Cooper Robinson is a community member. She said she is “horrified and disgusted. I am distrustful and I have lost faith in LMPD.”

Aeiramique Blake is a friend of the student seen in the video. She told News 8 the 17-year-old returned to school and is adjusting. “That day, obviously something within her died and her life is forever changed.”

Police said they could not comment on specifics of the investigation but said changes would be made.

Heated yet constructive dialogue at @helixcharter with @LaMesaPD regarding a recent viral video of a female student body slammed by a police officer while her hands were tied on school grounds for not leaving. Hear the outcome on @News8 at 10 & 11pm. pic.twitter.com/4cCPkOniEg — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) January 30, 2018

