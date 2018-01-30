State of the Union: San Diego dreamer travels to D.C. ahead of speech

President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to the nation on and Congress on Tuesday. He is expected to sell his controversial immigration plan that has many dreamers around the county anxious.
A community forum was held Monday night to discuss an officer’s actions after video of a Helix High School student’s arrest went viral last week.
A man's death Monday at the scene of a fire that engulfed a recreational vehicle in the eastern San Diego County highlands prompted an investigation by homicide detectives and a sheriff's arson- explosives unit.
Former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana is sounding the alarm about the flu - claiming the outbreak is the worst in Southern California.
News 8 conducted another follow up to a Your Stories on Monday in an ongoing investigation into unexpected and dramatic increases to some water bills across San Diego.
A man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy and a bystander during a confrontation near Petco Park following a Metallica concert must stand trial on assault with a firearm charges and weapon possession counts, a judge ruled Monday.
A misguided motorist took a perilous trip from Spring Valley to Barrio Logan on the wrong sides of three freeways Monday, managing to avoid oncoming traffic for about 15 minutes before getting into a minor-injury collision near Naval Base San Diego.
Music's biggest names took the stage for the Grammys. And while there were some incredible performances, what many people like to talk about are the fashion hits and misses.