Woman hospitalized after crashing car into tree in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 19-year-old Carlsbad woman sustained life- threatening injuries Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Oceanside when she lost control of her speeding car and slammed into a tree, police said.

A crash investigation was expected to close College Boulevard south of State Route 78 until about 7 a.m., Oceanside police said. Both directions of the roadway were closed from Marron Road to Tamarack Avenue.

The crash was reported about 1:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of College Boulevard, where the woman was apparently speeding when she lost control of the 2005 Honda Accord she was driving, OPD traffic investigator Bryan Hendrix said. The badly damaged car nearly wrapped around the tree.

"The (crash) resulted in an entrapment, and the Jaws of Life were used to extricate her from the wreckage," Hendrix said. Police said the woman was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with life-threatening injuries

Oceanside police launched an investigation into the crash, and anyone with information on what happened was urged to call Hendrix at (760) 435-4882.

