Woman hospitalized after crashing car into tree in Oceanside

Former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana is sounding the alarm about the flu - claiming the outbreak is the worst in Southern California.
A community forum was held Monday night to discuss an officer’s actions after video of a Helix High School student’s arrest went viral last week.
Kevin Towers, whose 14-year tenure as general manager of the San Diego Padres included an appearance in the 1998 World Series, has died from complications of cancer. He was 56.
Slightly cooler weather will prevail Tuesday across San Diego County's coastline, though temperatures will remain well above average at the beaches and especially inland.
News 8 conducted another follow up to a Your Stories on Monday in an ongoing investigation into unexpected and dramatic increases to some water bills across San Diego.
President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to the nation and Congress on Tuesday. He is expected to sell his controversial immigration plan that has many dreamers around the county anxious.
A 19-year-old Carlsbad woman sustained life- threatening injuries Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Oceanside when she lost control of her speeding car and slammed into a tree, police said.
A man's death Monday at the scene of a fire that engulfed a recreational vehicle in the eastern San Diego County highlands prompted an investigation by homicide detectives and a sheriff's arson- explosives unit.
A man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy and a bystander during a confrontation near Petco Park following a Metallica concert must stand trial on assault with a firearm charges and weapon possession counts, a judge ruled Monday.