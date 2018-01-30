Hulk Hogan Surprises Fans by Posing as Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Mark Salling, a former star of the TV musical series Glee who was awaiting sentencing in a child porn case, has died of an apparent suicide in California, according to multiple reports.
A Florida couple going through debris left by Hurricane Irma was shocked to discover a decades-old message in a bottle that originated an ocean away.
It will be an amazing sight on Jan. 31 as a rare trifecta of a blue moon, supermoon, and a total lunar eclipse — resulting in a red moon — will combine to create an awesome view for skywatchers lucky enough to see it.
Hulkamaniacs in Florida got a special treat and the surprise of a lifetime when they recently visited Orlando's Madame Tussauds wax museum as Hulk Hogan himself posed as a figure.
The flu has claimed the lives of two more children in the U.S. — a 7-year-old boy in Virginia and 12-year-old boy in Las Vegas.
Three daredevils have been captured by a weather camera as they took in the view from the top of a Manhattan skyscraper.
Just one day after the New York Mets agreed to grant a local teen’s wish to take prom photos with players later this year, the team mascot surprised the 17-year-old at her school for a proper "promposal."
The parents of a 7-year-old boy who was handcuffed while being transported to a Florida hospital are distressed about the treatment of their young son.