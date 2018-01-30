Louvre Museum in Paris Displays Artwork Looted by the Nazis During World War II

Actress Rose McGowan, who has accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, claims his behavior was no secret in Hollywood.
A New York man has been arrested after allegedly stealing money from a church donation box in a brazen act that was caught on camera, police said.
A North Carolina woman was thrilled to see Chick-fil-A's mascot — not because she were hungry, but because her husband, who returned home early from Afghanistan, revealed he had put on the costume to surprise her.
The Louvre Museum in Paris has put 31 paintings looted by the Nazis up for display, hoping to identify the artworks' rightful owners.
The grandson of Charles Manson says he is committed to making sure his grandfather’s remains are properly handled, saying he believes he must fight to claim the notorious cult leader’s body.
Mark Salling, a former star of the TV musical series Glee who was awaiting sentencing in a child porn case, has died of an apparent suicide in California, according to multiple reports.
A Florida couple going through debris left by Hurricane Irma was shocked to discover a decades-old message in a bottle that originated an ocean away.
It will be an amazing sight on Jan. 31 as a rare trifecta of a blue moon, supermoon, and a total lunar eclipse — resulting in a red moon — will combine to create an awesome view for skywatchers lucky enough to see it.
Hulkamaniacs in Florida got a special treat and the surprise of a lifetime when they recently visited Orlando's Madame Tussauds wax museum as Hulk Hogan himself posed as a figure.
The flu has claimed the lives of two more children in the U.S. — a 7-year-old boy in Virginia and 12-year-old boy in Las Vegas.