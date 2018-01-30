Man Arrested for Stealing $30 From New York Church's Donation Box

More details have emerged about first lady Melania Trump's mysterious 24-hour stay in Palm Beach over the weekend.
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's new invention — a flamethrower — is stirring up a firestorm while selling like hot cakes.
Tom Brady was in a playful mood Tuesday as he offered an olive branch to the radio personality who insulted his 5-year-old daughter during a radio broadcast last week.
The untold story of the rivalry between America’s most famous first lady, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and her sister, Lee Radziwill, is being told in a new book.
Actress Rose McGowan, who has accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, claims his behavior was no secret in Hollywood.
A New York man has been arrested after allegedly stealing money from a church donation box in a brazen act that was caught on camera, police said.
A North Carolina woman was thrilled to see Chick-fil-A's mascot — not because she were hungry, but because her husband, who returned home early from Afghanistan, revealed he had put on the costume to surprise her.
The Louvre Museum in Paris has put 31 paintings looted by the Nazis up for display, hoping to identify the artworks' rightful owners.