The Year of the Dog: Celebrate Chinese New Year at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — 2018 is the Year of the Dog and the House of China will be celebrating this weekend in Balboa Park during their Chinese New Year Festival.  

David Seid, president of the House of China and House of China Director Lily Zhou stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the festival fun. 

