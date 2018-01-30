Mayon Volcano Erupts in the Philippines, Leaving Towns in Darkness

A Kentucky mother was dragged screaming out of a Louisville court after she rushed a man accused of killing her teenage sons and then burning them.
More details have emerged about first lady Melania Trump's mysterious 24-hour stay in Palm Beach over the weekend.
Tesla billionaire Elon Musk's new invention — a flamethrower — is stirring up a firestorm while selling like hot cakes.
Tom Brady was in a playful mood Tuesday as he offered an olive branch to the radio personality who insulted his 5-year-old daughter during a radio broadcast last week.
The untold story of the rivalry between America’s most famous first lady, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and her sister, Lee Radziwill, is being told in a new book.
Actress Rose McGowan, who has accused disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, claims his behavior was no secret in Hollywood.
A New York man has been arrested after allegedly stealing money from a church donation box in a brazen act that was caught on camera, police said.