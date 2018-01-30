Three killed after helicopter crashes into Orange County home

News 8 continues to receive emails from viewers who are upset over water bills that are hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars higher than normal.
A ruptured underground water line flooded roadways along several city blocks near Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado on Tuesday afternoon.
Three people were killed and two others injured Tuesday when an Orange County-based tour and flight-training helicopter crashed in a Newport Beach home.
2018 is the Year of the Dog and the House of China will be celebrating this weekend in Balboa Park during their Chinese New Year Festival.
On average, there are 5,000 children and adult victims of trafficking in San Diego County in just one year.
Former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana is sounding the alarm about the flu - claiming the outbreak is the worst in Southern California.
A community forum was held Monday night to discuss an officer’s actions after video of a Helix High School student’s arrest went viral last week.