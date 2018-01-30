What is that mysterious foul smell at Lindo Lake?

LAKESIDE (NEWS 8) – In Lakeside, some residents said they can smell something foul coming out of Lindo Lake.

Brandy Bachars’ daughter goes to Lindo Park Elementary across the street from the lake. She and other residents say the stench began earlier this month after it rained.

“It didn’t smell before the rain. As soon as the lake filled up it started to smell,” she said.

The smell is so bad, runner Wibur Haskie eats candy when he runs to try and mask the smell with peppermint.

“I try to make an effort to avoid it, but it is just, when you are breathing hard from your run the smell overwhelms you,” he said.

News 8 reached out to the San Diego County Parks and Recs Department. The department said it is working with several agencies, including the Air Pollution Control District and County Sanitation, to try and figure out what the problem is.

A spokesperson said so far they have not found anything.

SDG&E is also investigation the smell to see if it perhaps is connected to natural gas. Initial findings did not reveal any issues, but they are continuing their investigation.