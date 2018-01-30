What is that mysterious foul smell at Lindo Lake?

A helicopter crashed into a Southern California home shortly after takeoff Tuesday, killing three people and injuring two others, officials said.
A ruptured underground water line flooded roadways along several city blocks near Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado on Tuesday afternoon.
The first Ronald McDonald house opened in 1974 and since then, 365 have been built across the world.
A good police dispatcher can be counted on to help an officer get through the diciest of situations.
News 8 continues to receive emails from viewers who are upset over water bills that are hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars higher than normal.
2018 is the Year of the Dog and the House of China will be celebrating this weekend in Balboa Park during their Chinese New Year Festival.
On average, there are 5,000 children and adult victims of trafficking in San Diego County in just one year.