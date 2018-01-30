Ronald McDonald House: Homes filled with help and hope

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The first Ronald McDonald house opened in 1974 and since then, 365 have been built across the world.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the Ronald McDonald House of San Diego where goodwill and giving go hand-in-hand.

The Ronald McDonald Dream House raffle includes a La Jolla home and more than 2,300 other prizes.

If you'd like to learn more, click here.