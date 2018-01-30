Hillary Clinton Bailed James Corden Out for the Grammys - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hillary Clinton Bailed James Corden Out for the Grammys

Fresh off hosting the GRAMMY Awards, James Corden explains what moves he had to pull off to make the "Fire and Fury" auditions clip happen, and how Hillary Clinton bailed him out from a tough call to Cher.

