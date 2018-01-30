Richard Engel Opens Up About His 2-Year-Old Son's Devastating Ba - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Richard Engel Opens Up About His 2-Year-Old Son's Devastating Battle With Rett Syndrome

Updated: Jan 30, 2018 6:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.