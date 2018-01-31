Twenty-nine would-be prostitution customers arrested in the San Diego area

A helicopter crashed into a Southern California home shortly after takeoff Tuesday, killing three people and injuring two others, officials said.
A good police dispatcher can be counted on to help an officer get through the diciest of situations.
A ruptured underground water line flooded roadways along several city blocks near Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado on Tuesday afternoon.
Twenty-nine would-be prostitution customers were arrested in the San Diego area last week as part of a statewide crackdown on sexual exploitation of young women and girls, District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Tuesday.
A former U.S. Navy commander pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal bribery and conspiracy charges as part of a wide-ranging corruption case that has left more than two dozen people -- most of them military personnel -- facing serious criminal charges and prison terms.
The Southern California utility that oversaw a nuclear plant that was shut down has reached a settlement with attorneys representing consumers who felt they were footing too much of the bill for the closure.
The first Ronald McDonald house opened in 1974 and since then, 365 have been built across the world.
News 8 continues to receive emails from viewers who are upset over water bills that are hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars higher than normal.