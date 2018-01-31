Chrissy Teigen Literally Bowed Before Beyonce at the GRAMMYs and Called Her ‘My Queen’

Seeing double? Paris Hilton has fully embodied Kim Kardashian in her new shoot for Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 line. The 36-year-old DJ and heiress sported several of Kardashian’s recent looks, which were posted on social media.
Don’t challenge Helen Mirren to a rap battle if you’re not prepared to face the consequences! The 72-year-old Oscar winner appeared on James Corden’s “Drop the Mic” segment during Tuesday’s Late Late Show, and she didn’t hold back.
When it comes to Time's Up and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tessa Thompson thinks "women rule supreme."
Celebrities took to social media on Tuesday night to express their opinions while watching President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address.