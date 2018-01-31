Scott Baio Calls Nicole Eggert's Sexual Abuse Allegations 'Absolutely Impossible'

Priyanka Chopra is sticking up for her best friend, Meghan Markle.
Ever since the Suits star announced her engagement to Prince Harry last year, rumors have been swirling that Markle will ask Chopra to be one of her bridesmaids, maybe even her maid of honor, for the royal wedding on May 19.
But ...
Kate Middleton's maternity wear just keeps getting better and better!
During day two of her royal tour of Sweden and Norway with Prince William on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly took a style cue from her husband's late mother, Princess Diana.
Scott Baio gave his first TV interview since his former Charles in Charge co-star, Nicole Eggert, publicly accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor and the two were working together.