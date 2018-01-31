76 Immigrants —Including Children — Found Stuffed Inside Tractor-Trailer

This Nebraska teen may have a promising career ahead of him as he made a trick basketball shot — for the second time in a row.
About a dozen lawmakers wore purple ribbons at President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday to raise awareness about the country’s growing opioid crisis.
It was a scene of absolute mayhem as dozens of cyclists recently swarmed a Los Angeles convenience store.
Authorities said they discovered 76 undocumented immigrants packed inside a tractor-trailer after the vehicle was pulled over in Texas last week.
A Kentucky mother was dragged screaming out of a Louisville court after she rushed a man accused of killing her teenage sons and then burning them.