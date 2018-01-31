10-year-old boy second child to die of influenza in San Diego County

Insurance claims from last fall's deadly California wildfires have reached $11.8 billion, making it the most expensive series of wildfires in state history, an official said Wednesday.
Women in Blue is a program recognizing trail-blazing women in law enforcement and it raises money to support the work of the San Diego Police Foundation.
The first Ronald McDonald house opened in 1974 and since then, 365 have been built across the world.
Transitioning from military to civilian life can be tough. But a local workshop series aims to change that offering one-on-one resume help, networking advice and more.
Three construction workers suffered severe injuries Wednesday when they fell from a scaffolding inside an apartment building under construction near Petco Park.
The story of skyrocketing water bills has touched a nerve among News 8 viewers. We have learned the Public Utilities Department is launching an investigation, but in the meantime News 8 wants to show you how to properly read your meter.
It's been nearly three years since California's last major oil spill. But, it's never the wrong time to prepare for emergencies.
A woman and her gun instructor were sentenced to life prison terms Wednesday for carrying out a plot to shoot and kill the woman's estranged husband, who survived the attack on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad.
News 8 continues to receive emails from viewers who are upset over water bills that are hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars higher than normal.
A 10-year-old boy was among 32 influenza-related deaths reported last week in San Diego County, bringing this flu season's total fatalities in the region to 206, the county Health and Human Services Agency said Wednesday.