First responders participate in oil response simulation

Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's been nearly three years since California's last major oil spill. 

But, it's never the wrong time to prepare for emergencies. 

On Wednesday, animal rescuers were at SeaWorld participated in oil response simulations.  

The exercise involved setting up a command post and opening a mobile veterinary unit. 

News 8's Kerri Lane reports with a look at the exercises and how they can help. 

