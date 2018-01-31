Tips on how to read your water meter

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The story of skyrocketing water bills has touched a nerve among News 8 viewers.

We have learned the Public Utilities Department is launching an investigation, but in the meantime News 8 wants to show you how to properly read your meter.

News 8's Shannon Handy reports from Talmadge with some tips.

Contact Public Utilities as well as your local city council person. You can also email me if you have more questions: shandy@kfmb.com https://t.co/4RxBXIoKPt — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) January 31, 2018

Tune into News 8 at 5 p.m. on CBS 8 for more tips and Mayor Faulconer's response to the recent water bill outrage.

RELATED COVERAGE