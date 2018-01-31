Women in Blue program to honor Chief Shelley Zimmerman

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Women in Blue is a program recognizing trail-blazing women in law enforcement and it raises money to support the work of the San Diego Police Foundation.
This year's Women in Blue event will honor Chief Shelley Zimmerman and her 35 years with the SDPD by presenting her with a lifetime achievement award next month.
Chief Zimmerman along with the foundation's Celeste Blodgett stopped by Morning Extra with details on the event and program.
We had a great time today on @CBS8 @thecwsandiego w/ @SanDiegoPD Chief of Police @ChiefZimmerman & @HeatherNews8! Thank you for having us on to promote our #WomeninBlue event honoring the Chief with a Lifetime Achievement Award #SDPD pic.twitter.com/en6pRjsye1— SD Police Foundation (@sdpolicefdtn) January 31, 2018
This year’s sole 2018 #WomeninBlue honoree is @SanDiegoPD Chief of Police @ChiefZimmerman. She will be presented a Lifetime Achievement Award as she completes 35 years of service at #SDPD. Chief Zimmerman will be retiring from the SDPD in March https://t.co/lTP4FEn8iC pic.twitter.com/77BeqHZlli— SD Police Foundation (@sdpolicefdtn) January 12, 2018
Seventy-seven people who entered the United States illegally were found packed inside a sweltering truck near the Mexico border, and the driver was charged with transporting people for financial gain, authorities said.
Insurance claims from last fall's deadly California wildfires have reached $11.8 billion, making it the most expensive series of wildfires in state history, an official said Wednesday.
Women in Blue is a program recognizing trail-blazing women in law enforcement and it raises money to support the work of the San Diego Police Foundation.
The first Ronald McDonald house opened in 1974 and since then, 365 have been built across the world.
Transitioning from military to civilian life can be tough. But a local workshop series aims to change that offering one-on-one resume help, networking advice and more.
Three construction workers suffered severe injuries Wednesday when they fell from a scaffolding inside an apartment building under construction near Petco Park.
The story of skyrocketing water bills has touched a nerve among News 8 viewers. We have learned the Public Utilities Department is launching an investigation, but in the meantime News 8 wants to show you how to properly read your meter.
It's been nearly three years since California's last major oil spill. But, it's never the wrong time to prepare for emergencies.
A woman and her gun instructor were sentenced to life prison terms Wednesday for carrying out a plot to shoot and kill the woman's estranged husband, who survived the attack on a dark dirt road in Carlsbad.
News 8 continues to receive emails from viewers who are upset over water bills that are hundreds and in some cases thousands of dollars higher than normal.