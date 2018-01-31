Women in Blue program to honor Chief Shelley Zimmerman

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Women in Blue is a program recognizing trail-blazing women in law enforcement and it raises money to support the work of the San Diego Police Foundation.

This year's Women in Blue event will honor Chief Shelley Zimmerman and her 35 years with the SDPD by presenting her with a lifetime achievement award next month.

Chief Zimmerman along with the foundation's Celeste Blodgett stopped by Morning Extra with details on the event and program.

We had a great time today on @CBS8 @thecwsandiego w/ @SanDiegoPD Chief of Police @ChiefZimmerman & @HeatherNews8! Thank you for having us on to promote our #WomeninBlue event honoring the Chief with a Lifetime Achievement Award #SDPD pic.twitter.com/en6pRjsye1 — SD Police Foundation (@sdpolicefdtn) January 31, 2018