Watch Puppy Bowl XIV on Animal Planet this Sunday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you haven't heard there's a big bowl game this Sunday; a real gridiron matchup with players grunting and growling on the field, clawing for every inch toward victory.

We're talking about the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, of course.

This year they're playing for more than just barking rights.

Dan Shackner who is the "Ruff-eree" for the big game spoke to Morning Extra about the adorable – and adoptable – players that make up Team Ruff and Team Fluff.