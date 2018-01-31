Walking for Parkinson's from sea to shining sea

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you've ever competed in a marathon, you know just how physically challenging that can be.

Morning Extra guest Bill Bucklew has been walking the equivalent of two marathons almost single day for the past two months.

Bill is on a 2,500-mile, cross-country journey to end a disease he is all too familiar with.

Bill ended his journey in San Diego, but also made time to speak to New 8 about walking for Parkinson's.