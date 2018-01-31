Pursuit leads to fiery crash near Pala Casino - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pursuit leads to fiery crash near Pala Casino

Posted: Updated:

PALA (CNS) - At least one person suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when a motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop got into a fiery collision with a transit van on a rural North County highway, authorities reported.

Deputies began chasing the driver, who was believed to be the subject of an arrest warrant, on state Route 76 near Pala Mission Road in the Pala area about 4:15 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The chase ended roughly two minutes later, when the SUV the suspect was driving plowed into an oncoming North County Transit vehicle and caught fire, sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

After being freed from the burning wreckage by emergency personnel, the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity, Giannantonio said.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck left the highway blocked for a little more than six hours. It was reopened around 10:30 p.m.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car

    Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car

    Thursday, February 1 2018 3:24 AM EST2018-02-01 08:24:42 GMT

    A 46-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a gray Honda sedan while walking in the Teralta West neighborhood Wednesday.

     

    A 46-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a gray Honda sedan while walking in the Teralta West neighborhood Wednesday.

     

  • Pursuit leads to fiery crash near Pala Casino

    Pursuit leads to fiery crash near Pala Casino

    Thursday, February 1 2018 2:37 AM EST2018-02-01 07:37:34 GMT

    At least one person suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when a motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop got into a fiery collision with a transit van on a rural North County highway, authorities reported.

     

    At least one person suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when a motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop got into a fiery collision with a transit van on a rural North County highway, authorities reported.

     

  • Affidavit: Blood and DNA on knife link ex-Navy man to wife's murder

    Affidavit: Blood and DNA on knife link ex-Navy man to wife's murder

    Thursday, February 1 2018 1:51 AM EST2018-02-01 06:51:43 GMT

    A 32-year-old ex-Navy man whose wife went missing in 2014 and was found dead two years later in a boat channel near their Point Loma home was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering her.

     

    A 32-year-old ex-Navy man whose wife went missing in 2014 and was found dead two years later in a boat channel near their Point Loma home was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering her.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.