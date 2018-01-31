Pursuit leads to fiery crash near Pala Casino

PALA (CNS) - At least one person suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when a motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop got into a fiery collision with a transit van on a rural North County highway, authorities reported.

Deputies began chasing the driver, who was believed to be the subject of an arrest warrant, on state Route 76 near Pala Mission Road in the Pala area about 4:15 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

The chase ended roughly two minutes later, when the SUV the suspect was driving plowed into an oncoming North County Transit vehicle and caught fire, sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

After being freed from the burning wreckage by emergency personnel, the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity, Giannantonio said.

No other injuries were reported.

The wreck left the highway blocked for a little more than six hours. It was reopened around 10:30 p.m.