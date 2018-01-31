San Diegans taking a pass on this year's Super Bowl?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Most of the country is getting excited for the Super Bowl match-up between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

But since the Chargers left San Diego, has the lack of a football team caused locals to lose interest in the big game?

Are San Diegans hopeless football romantic or jilted exes?

John Sproul is one of the biggest Chargers fans News 8 met at the Bullpen Bar - with a letter from Dean Spanos to prove it.

"People didn't know what to do. It was like a catch-22," said Sproul "Half my friends still root for them, half of them don't what to do and they stopped watching."

He says he'll be among those still watching football this Sunday, mostly because he hopes one team's fan base will join in his misery.

"We're going over to some friends' house and we'll root on the Eagles," said Sproul. "Anybody against the Patriots we're going for."

But not everyone is still throwing a big game bash.

"Some of the [parties] I've gone to in the past - we're not doing it anymore," said Bronco fan and San Diegan Dana Carlson.

She said it is a huge let down for her community.

"You charge around as a city or as a town and we don't have that anymore," Carlson said.

For Chargers fans still feeling hurt, here's some advice from one Falcons fan:

"I completely understand them not wanting to watch any Charger games but it's the Super Bowl!"

