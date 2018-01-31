Drop the Mic with Helen Mirren - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Drop the Mic with Helen Mirren

Posted: Updated:

James Corden enters the arena to battle against Helen Mirren in Drop the Mic and Helen reminds James of her credentials then run laps around The Late Late Show host. 

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.