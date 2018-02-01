Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car

By Chris Gros, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 46-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a gray Honda sedan while walking in the Teralta West neighborhood Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the area of University and Fairmount avenues, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The woman was crossing University Avenue when she was struck by the westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old woman.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries including head injuries, which are believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

