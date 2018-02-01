San Diego dreamers respond to President Trump's SOTU address

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Wednesday night, San Diego dreamers delivered their response to President Trump’s address to the nation by gathering in front of the federal building downtown San Diego where some of their relatives had been taken into custody by immigration and customs enforcement agents.

According to many of the undocumented immigrants, the president’s decision to highlight the painful stories of families whose daughters were killed by MS-13 gang members, in their view depicts immigrants as criminals.

Trump’s four pillars of immigration also rankled these dreamers – offering a path to citizenship for 1.8 million of dreamers. A plan that would also end chain migration or family based immigration that allows immigrants to sponsor family members – including parents.

News 8’s Richard Allyn reports from downtown San Diego at the federal building, where some dreamers called Trump’s remarks “insulting.”