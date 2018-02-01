San Diego dreamers respond to President Trump's SOTU address

A 46-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a gray Honda sedan while walking in the Teralta West neighborhood Wednesday.
At least one person suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when a motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop got into a fiery collision with a transit van on a rural North County highway, authorities reported.
A 32-year-old ex-Navy man whose wife went missing in 2014 and was found dead two years later in a boat channel near their Point Loma home was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murdering her.
Wednesday night, San Diego dreamers delivered their response to President Trump’s address to the nation by gathering in front of the federal building downtown San Diego where some of their relatives had been taken into custody by immigration and customs enforcement agents.
Marines at Camp Pendleton spent the day preparing for the upcoming deployment this summer. They were conducting mock raids as part of training with amphibious assault vehicles. News 8 Photojournalist Bruce Patch tagged along and shows us more.
Most of the country is getting excited for the Super Bowl match-up between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.
San Francisco's district attorney said Wednesday that city prosecutors will toss out or reduce thousands of criminal convictions for marijuana dating back decades, a move allowed under the 2016 state ballot measure legalizing recreational sales of pot.
It's been nearly three years since California's last major oil spill. But, it's never the wrong time to prepare for emergencies.
Three construction workers suffered severe injuries Wednesday when they fell from a scaffolding inside an apartment building under construction near Petco Park.
Federal immigration authorities formalized a policy Wednesday to send deportation agents to federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests, dismissing complaints from judges and advocacy groups that it instills fear among crime victims, witnesses and family members.