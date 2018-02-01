Two-alarm fire breaks out near grocery store in Logan Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two-alarm fire breaks out near grocery store in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego fire crews Thursday monitored the remnants of a blaze that scorched a storage shed behind a neighborhood discount market overnight in Logan Heights.

The two-alarm fire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday behind Majors Discount at 2901 National Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Two fire engines and crews from San Diego Gas & Electric remained on scene before dawn, monitoring the fire for any flareups, according to an agency incident log. Those crews monitoring the site are called a "fire watch line," Munoz said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, which started in a storage area behind the market, Munoz said. Firefighters from SDFD and the National City Fire Department teamed up to battle the flames.

Investigators were working to determine what started the fire, which caused an estimated $50,000 worth of structural damage and another $100,000 worth of damage to contents of the burned building.

