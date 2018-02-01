Driver dies after being thrown from truck in El Cajon crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver dies after being thrown from truck in El Cajon crash

EL CAJON (CNS) - A 49-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and fatally injured Thursday morning when two pickup trucks collided in an El Cajon intersection, police said.

The 2001 Nissan Frontier and 1999 Ford F150 crashed a little before 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of Jamacha Road and East Main Street, El Cajon police Lt. Stephen Kirk said. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found both badly damaged trucks disabled in the intersection, with witnesses tending to a man on the ground in the roadway. That man, the Frontier's 49-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kirk said. His name was withheld pending family notifications.

The Ford's 34-year-old driver was uninjured.

A preliminary investigation determined the Ford was eastbound on East Main Street and the Nissan was traveling north on Jamacha Road when they crashed, though it wasn't immediately clear who was at fault, Kirk said. Investigators did not immediately know if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The intersection was closed for several hours and drivers were asked to avoid the area as police wrapped up their investigation, but it was expected to reopen before 8 a.m.

  Love Your Heart: Go Red for Women

    Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, which is more than all forms of cancer combined. To raise awareness for women's heart health, National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 2, which also helps to place living healthier in the spotlight.

     

  Walking for Parkinson's from sea to shining sea

    If you've ever competed in a marathon, you know just how physically challenging that can be.

     

  You Can Hack it: Tricks from Mom.me

    Moms around the world might agree that any tips to make life's challenges a little bit easier are welcomed. Mom.me began as a conversation among a group of moms who wanted a parenting community where they weren't treated like perfect parent-bots.

     

