Hair dryer pulled from Amazon after viral video of one catching fire

SOUTH CAROLINA (NEWS 8) - Amazon has pulled a haircare product from it’s website after fire and smoke came shooting out of a South Carolina woman’s hair dryer.

Erika Shoolbred posted the video on Facebook showing what happened while using the new hair dryer on Monday.

Shoolbred says she received the product billed as a “Salon Grade Hair Dryer” in the mail last Saturday.

Shoolbred says Amazon refunded her the money and took the product off it’s website after she submitted a product safety form online but has yet to hear from the e-commerce giant nor the manufacturer, Oracorp.