Hair dryer pulled from Amazon after viral video of one catching fire

Two adorable Chihuahua puppies, found abandoned in the trash last month, have fetched themselves new homes. Brooks and Dunn went up for adoption Thursday and were quickly taken in by loving families. News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas with more on their story and some others also in need of loving homes.
The Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines were reopened to swimmers Thursday following a closure order issued last month in response to sewage flowing from the Tijuana River.
Veteran lawman David Nisleit, who has climbed the ranks of the San Diego Police Department for three decades, was named Thursday by Mayor Kevin Faulconer as the next head cop of the nation's eighth-largest city.
Marines at Camp Pendleton got their hands on some upgraded weaponry on Thursday. They spent the day practicing with the M-27 Infantry Automatic Rifle. News 8 photojournalist Kenny McGregor joined them on the firing lines for their training.
52-year-old Richard Shaw Jr. is accused of putting his cell phone under bathroom stalls to record women on Tuesday.
It's the Girl Scout Cookie season and one Brownie in Poway is using a Taylor Swift song to ask the question: "Are you ready for it?"
Complaints continue to pour into News 8 from San Diego residents who say their water bills are skyrocketing.
A man who fatally shot his girlfriend in the back as she was shielding their baby in her arms and standing near her 5-year-old son in their San Carlos apartment was sentenced Thursday to 35 years to life in prison.
Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, which is more than all forms of cancer combined. To raise awareness for women's heart health, National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 2, which also helps to place living healthier in the spotlight.