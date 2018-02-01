Man who fatally shot his girlfriend in front of children gets 35 to life in prison

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, which is more than all forms of cancer combined. To raise awareness for women's heart health, National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 2, which also helps to place living healthier in the spotlight.
A man who fatally shot his girlfriend in the back as she was shielding their baby in her arms and standing near her 5-year-old son in their San Carlos apartment was sentenced Thursday to 35 years to life in prison.
David Nisleit, a three-decade veteran of the San Diego Police Department, was named Thursday by Mayor Kevin Faulconer as the next chief of the city's law enforcement agency.
It's a documentary called "Blood is on the Doorstep." The film is one of six dynamic films appearing at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.
At least one person suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when a motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop got into a fiery collision with a transit van on a rural North County highway, authorities reported.
San Diego fire crews Thursday monitored the remnants of a blaze that scorched a storage shed behind a neighborhood discount market overnight in Logan Heights.
A 49-year-old man was thrown from his vehicle and fatally injured Thursday morning when two pickup trucks collided in an El Cajon intersection, police said.
Wednesday night, San Diego dreamers delivered their response to President Trump’s address to the nation by gathering in front of the federal building downtown San Diego where some of their relatives had been taken into custody by immigration and customs enforcement agents.