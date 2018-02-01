Love Your Heart: Go Red for Women

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, which is more than all forms of cancer combined. To raise awareness for women's heart health, National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 2, which also helps to place living healthier in the spotlight.

Here are events supporting the Go Red for Women movement, including Wear Red Day:

National Wear Red Day Walk & Rally

Headquarters at Seaport Village

789 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Friday, February 2 Friday

6:00 p.m.

San Diego Go Red for Women Luncheon & Expo

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Friday, February 23, 2018

10 a.m. – GO RED Expo

Noon – GO RED Luncheon

Fashion Show Featuring GO RED Survivors

Click here to learn about the symptoms of a heart attack and stroke.