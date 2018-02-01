Love Your Heart: Go Red for Women - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Love Your Heart: Go Red for Women

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year, which is more than all forms of cancer combined. To raise awareness for women's heart health, National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 2, which also helps to place living healthier in the spotlight.

Here are events supporting the Go Red for Women movement, including Wear Red Day:

National Wear Red Day Walk & Rally
Headquarters at Seaport Village
789 W Harbor Dr, San Diego
Friday, February 2 Friday
6:00 p.m. 

San Diego Go Red for Women Luncheon & Expo 
The Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Friday, February 23, 2018
10 a.m. – GO RED Expo
Noon – GO RED Luncheon
Fashion Show Featuring GO RED Survivors

Click here to learn about the symptoms of a heart attack and stroke.

